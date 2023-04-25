Article content LONDON — Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said central banks should not ignore measures of money supply but claims that their quantitative easing (QE) bond-buying programs led to excessive inflation are not backed up by evidence. Some politicians and analysts have blamed the huge sums of central bank money created by the BoE and other central banks since the 2008 financial crisis, and more recently during the COVID-19 pandemic, for the recent surge in inflation.

Article content British consumer price inflation hit its highest in more than 40 years in October at 11.1%, and remained above 10% in the most recent data for March. Broadbent – in line with recent BoE statements – said supply-chain disruptions caused by the pandemic and the surge in natural gas prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 were clearer causes of the jump in prices than money supply. “As an explanation for the inflation we’ve experienced I think this fits the actual data better than the single fact of strong household money growth during the pandemic,” he said in a speech on Tuesday to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, a think tank. Some economists have accused the BoE, U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank of missing signals from an increase in money supply that should have served as warnings of the risk of rising inflation.