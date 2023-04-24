Article content CHICAGO — Tyson Foods Inc is diverting pigs from a Nebraska processing plant after a weekend fire kept the facility closed on Monday, the company and fire officials said. Shipping pigs to other plants seeks to avoid disruptions to U.S. pork production and backing up hogs on farms while Tyson works to resume normal operations at the facility in Madison, Nebraska.

Article content Tyson said the plant will have limited operations for the rest of the week as the company assesses damage from the fire and begins repairs.