In partnership with The Toronto Consort

Toronto Consort’s upcoming production, Celestial Revolutions — The Life and Times of Tycho Brahe, is a fully staged new work that will be performed on May 3 and 4, 2023. The production had originally been planned for early 2022, but COVID-era restrictions and uncertainty pushed the performance forward to 2023.

The show brings to life the story of Tycho Brahe, a 16th century astronomer who helped to revolutionize the way we think about the stars and other celestial bodies.

The piece was commissioned from Toronto-based composer Alex Eddington, and will be receiving its world premiere with cymbalom master Richard Moore, actor and baritone Olivier Laquerre, and direction by Tyler Seguin.

Tycho Brahe: an unconventional life

Born on December 14, 1546, in Knudstrup, Scania, Denmark, Tycho Brahe was a true Renaissance man. He’s remembered as much for the unusual aspects of his life as for his contributions to science.

His childhood was marked by upheaval. He was born into a wealthy and influential family, with his father an important functionary of the castle of Helsingborg. His uncle was both wealthy and childless, and he abducted Tycho at a very young age, taking him to his own castle in Tostrup.

The family was undoubtedly shocked, but readjusted. The uncle paid for his education as a lawyer, but when he witnessed the total eclipse of the sun of August 21, 1560, Tycho’s path was set in a different direction. While studying law to please his uncle, he simultaneously began his mathematical and astronomical observations. He was determined to correct the inaccuracies he found in the meagre documentation of his time.

The Danish astronomer lives on in history because of his measurements, which represented the most accurate method possible prior to the telescope to produce an accurate survey of the solar system. His measurements included the positions of 777 stars.

He’s also well known for the fact that he lost his nose to a duel during his travels in Europe. He duelled his own third cousin, Mandrup Parsberg. The two were both living as students in Rostock, on the north coast of Germany. For the rest of his life, Brahe wore a prosthetic nose which was rumoured to be made of silver. An exhumation and autopsy in 2010, however, showed it to be made of brass. In any case, he made up with Parsberg and the two actually became friends.

When he inherited the estates of both his father and uncle in the 1570s, Brahe was able to build a small observatory of his own. On November 11, 1572, he observed a new star, which we now know was a supernova. The phenomenon was visible to the naked eye until 1574, and it perplexed the scholars of the time, who believed the universe and the stars in it to be fixed and unchanging.

The discovery, which he described in a book, established his reputation in Europe. He was granted the title to an island, along with financial support to build a larger observatory and lab by the King of Denmark.

Along with his scientific pursuits, Tycho was an artist and often wrote poetry for his friends. His books and manuscripts were beautifully set and printed with care. He also invented a form of sanitary toilet facilities.

After King Frederick II died in 1588, Brahe fell out of favour with new king Christian IV. He went to Prague and the patronage of Emperor Rudolph II in 1599. He died there on October 24, 1601.

Composer Alex Eddington

Composer, theatre artist and arts educator Alex Eddington was commissioned to write the work, which has been in the works for even longer than the pandemic.

“I brought the idea to David Fallis when he was still AD of Toronto Consort,” Eddington recalls. That puts its origins back to 2018 or so. He’d approached Fallis with another idea revolving around astronomy. As a result, the two researched the notion of a historical figure who was relevant to both the science and the era of music they were focused on.

“Musically, he lived in the late renaissance and died just at the beginning of the baroque,” Alex explains. “He was very much a scientist — one of the last great naked eye astronomers.”

In Brahe’s time, science and pseudoscience went hand in hand, perhaps not so differently than the present day. Many served as both astronomer and astrologer. “I think one of the reasons I wanted to write this is […] I’m a big believer in using art to increase science literacy,” Alex says, “because that’s as important as it’s ever been.”

Eddington’s music places the emphasis on the beauty of the vocal contrapuntal harmonies, with the instrumentation woven into the mix as supporting players. The music punctuates the theatrical sections which portray parts of his life story, and give Brahe a voice to explain his theories and understanding of the universe.

“The more I looked into him, the less I was interested in his eccentric side,” Alex says. However, the human drama of his story can’t be denied. “It’s much more about legacy,” he says of the story — that, and deathbed regrets. “He carried a lot of grudges,” he notes. “I became very interested in him as a character, a very flawed human being who died very tragically and very stupidly.” Brahe died after simply holding his bladder in check for too long, being too polite to leave the table during a banquet. His bladder burst, and he died shortly after.

“I want people to take away the sense that he was a flawed but very sympathetic person,” he says. Brahe saw himself as a kind of brother to other scientists. “He saw himself as part of this continuum of human knowledge. That became the theme of this entire show.”

Along with the eternal cosmos and its beauty, the production explores themes of the struggle over legacy, and ends with an expression of what he calls magic realism. “It’s not a straightforward biographical show.”

His legacy is one of precision. “[It’s about] being driven to get the most precise measurements possible, and also about the conflicts of his life.” Like most scientists of his day, he clashed with the politics of religion vs science. “He lived between worlds.”

The piece includes both original composition and existing repertoire. “I wrote six pieces that frame it,” Alex explains, “with historical music in between.” The music flows from an opening monologue by baritone Olivier Laquerre in the character of Brahe. “Most of the music I wrote is Tycho’s words of various kinds.”

The music is evocative. “It’s meant to sound like orbiting planets,” he says of the opening. He was also inspired by Keppler’s ideas about the music of the planets. (Keppler was a student of Brahe’s.) “I tried to create a kind of chorus from that in this grand counterpoint with all the performers.”

The four middle pieces deal with aspects of Brahe’s output. One revolves around a star map, for example, and the other is his account of the first observed supernova. Another piece features his sister Sophie, who was a protégée of his, widowed with a lover who was also an alchemist. Tycho wrote a poem about Sophie that cast her in a heroic light. “I took a small portion of it, and set that as a very intimate song,” Alex explains.

The Dance of Impotent Rage is what he calls an angry hurdy gurdy part. It expresses one of Tycho’s long-lasting grudges over someone who’d allegedly tried to take credit for his work. He cursed him even on his deathbed. “It’s pure rage music without any text,” he says.

In the last piece, Olivier sings as Tycho. “These are legitimately Tycho’s last words, according to Keppler,” Alex says. “Let me not seem to have lived in vain.” Eddington made an aria out of it with a spare arrangement of vocals, cymbalom and bass recorder. “It’s just as Tycho is dying in the story. The instrumentation was really interesting to work with for me.”

The hurdy gurdy and cymbalom serve a special purpose in the piece. “I wanted to capture the sound of the streets of Prague.” As a whole, Celestial Revolution also includes the organ, and a series of recorders. To chart the downward spiral of his last years, they begin with a soprano recorder, dropping lower in register over the course of the six pieces to become darker as well as lower in tone, reflecting the mood.

Other instruments are more creative. Toronto Consort Artistic Associate Ben Grossman, a musician and composer, is also acting as co-Artistic Director with Alison Melville. “Ben made his own instrument out of bells,” Eddington mentions.

The new instrument comes as a result of a long term plan to augment the Consort’s usual collection of medieval instrumentation. Medieval manuscripts illustrate tuned bells, but authentic copies are enormously expensive to come by. The bespoke instrument uses handheld bells that come from Korea, with some tweaking to create the tuned instrument. It will be their first use in concert with the group.

“We all worked together to very deliberately to create a sound that wasn’t typical,” Alex says.

“I feel that Alex has engaged with the ensemble in such a deep way,” Ben says, “and got such an intimate understanding of the players and voices,” he adds. “He created a really incredible sound world.”

As a composer, Alex appreciated the opportunity for innovation. “It’s very neat for me at this point in my career to feel this kind of risk.”

Tickets to Celestial Revolutions are on sale now [HERE].

#LUDWIGVAN

Get the daily arts news straight to your inbox.

Sign up for the Ludwig van Daily — classical music and opera in five minutes or less HERE.