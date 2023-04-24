This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy

These Air Fryer Salmon Patties are great for using leftover salmon or canned salmon and turning it into something delicious.

Air Fryer Salmon Patties

I eat salmon at least twice a week and love finding new ways to make it so I don’t get bored. The air fryer is perfect for cooking salmon fillets and patties. They brown and crisp up nicely on the edges and take less than 15 times to make. The salmon mixture is made with flaked salmon, Old Bay seasoning, fresh dill, and some panko to bind them. I like to serve them with salad and lots of fresh lemon juice, but they would also be great in sliders or rice bowls. More air fryer salmon recipes you will enjoy are these Air Fryer Salmon Bites, Air Fryer Salmon with Maple Glaze, and Basil-Parmesan Air Fryer Salmon.

How do you keep salmon patties from falling apart?

When making salmon patties, you need binders, like panko and eggs, to keep the fish together. I also recommend freezing the salmon mixture for 10 minutes to help it hold together. And if it’s too wet, you can always add a little extra panko.

Air Fryer Salmon Patties Ingredients

Two large eggs act as a binder. Onion: Chop a quarter cup of red onion.

You could also use fresh chives. Mayonnaise: Use any kind of mayo – Sir Kensington’s is my favorite.

If you don’t have Old Bay, substitute it with paprika, salt, and garlic powder. Salmon: Fresh or canned salmon works for these patties. You’ll need one pound of fresh, skinless salmon or two six-ounce cans.

Fresh or canned salmon works for these patties. You’ll need one pound of fresh, skinless salmon or two six-ounce cans. Panko: Buy gluten-free panko if you’re gluten-free.

How to Make Air Fryer Salmon Patties

Prep the Air Fryer: Place a piece of air fryer parchment paper in the basket or spray it with oil.

Place a piece of air fryer parchment paper in the basket or spray it with oil. Fish Mixture: Combine the eggs, onion, dill, mayo, mustard, and Old Bay in a medium bowl. Mix in the salmon and panko. Freeze it for 10 minutes, which helps prevent it from falling apart. If the mixture is still too wet, add another tablespoon of panko.

Combine the eggs, onion, dill, mayo, mustard, and Old Bay in a medium bowl. Mix in the salmon and panko. Freeze it for 10 minutes, which helps prevent it from falling apart. If the mixture is still too wet, add another tablespoon of panko. Air Fry: Form the fish into 6 cakes and transfer them to the air fryer basket. Air fry the salmon patties at 400°F for eight to 10 minutes, flipping halfway until golden brown.

Form the fish into 6 cakes and transfer them to the air fryer basket. Air fry the salmon patties at 400°F for eight to 10 minutes, flipping halfway until golden brown. No Air Fryer? Follow the directions for my Baked Salmon Cakes if you’d rather bake them in the oven.

What is a remoulade sauce made of?

If you want to take these healthy salmon patties to the next level, make this easy remoulade sauce. Just combine mayo, lemon juice, and capers and serve it over the salmon patties.

How to Serve Salmon Patties

How to Meal Prep Salmon Patties

This recipe is easy to halve if you want to make fewer patties or double it to make extras for meal prep. Refrigerate the leftovers in an airtight container for up to three days. They’re excellent eaten cold over salads, but you can also reheat them in the microwave until warm if you prefer.

More Air Fryer Salmon Recipes You’ll Love

In a medium bowl combine the egg, onion, dill, mayo, mustard and Old Bay spice and mix. Add the salmon and panko and mix to combine.

Freeze for 10 minutes, to help the mixture hold together. (If it’s too wet you can add another tablespoon panko)

Form into 6 patties, tightly and transfer to the air fryer basket.

Air fry them at 400F 8 to 10 minutes, flipping halfway until golden brown.

Serve over a bed of greens, on potato buns or in bowls with a squeeze of lemon over the top. Makes 6 patties.

Optional, to take this over the top make a remoulade sauce: combine mayo, lemon juice and capers and serve over salmon patties.