(Bloomberg) — Germany is seeking to open by early 2024 a controversial LNG terminal linked to infrastructure from Russia’s now-defunct Nord Stream natural gas pipeline network.

Officials discussed the plan Thursday evening during a closed-door meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck, according to representatives from four organizations that were in the room.

A “pipeline will feed into the existing gas infrastructure in Lubmin from spring 2024,” Habeck said, referring to the connection point on the main land where the idled Nord Stream lines also end.

Representatives from the World Wide Fund for Nature, the conservation group BUND, and Environmental Action Germany confirmed the comments. A spokesman for Baltic Sea Resorts also verified Habeck’s remarks.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, is trying to improve its energy security as the region recovers from a historic supply crisis in the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russia severely curbed gas flows to the region last year, including through the Nord Stream link to Germany. That network was later rendered inoperable by a mysterious explosion.