Article content (Bloomberg) — China and the Philippines should work together to promote peace and stability in Asia by deepening their relations, according to Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, in a sign that Beijing is seeking to chip away at US sway in the Southeast Asian nation. “Amid the ‘fluid’ and turbulent regional situation, a healthy and stable China-Philippines relationship is not only meeting the aspirations of our two peoples, but also in line with the common aspirations of regional countries,” Qin said during a three-day visit to Manila, his first trip to the Southeast Asian nation.

Article content With President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration bolstering a longstanding defense alliance with the US, Beijing wants to strengthen ties with Manila. The Philippines recently granted the US access to more military sites near Taiwan and the South China Sea — two potential flashpoints in the region. Beijing has criticized the move. China, Qin said, is ready to work with the Philippines to “truly implement a consensus between the presidents of the two countries.” The leaders met in January and “jointly uphold the bigger picture of our bilateral relations.” Qin’s visit coincides with the largest US-Philippines military exercises in decades. Top diplomats and defense officials from the countries recently met in Washington, where they expressed “strong objections” to Beijing’s sea claims, and agreed to finalize plans for joint patrols in the disputed waters.