Article content WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Energy on Friday announced it will change how it approves requests by companies to push back start dates for liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects to get a better picture of true demand for the fuel. The DOE will now no longer consider a new application for a seven-year commencement extension, unless companies prove they have physically started construction on an LNG export facility, or faces extenuating circumstances. The new policy will not apply to companies that have applications pending.

Article content The measure is one in a series of new orders announced by the DOE’s office of fossil energy and carbon management aimed at keeping the U.S. on track to meet its goal of net zero emissions by 2050 while supplying allies with natural gas. The U.S. has approved over 49 billion cubic feet per day of LNG for non-Free Trade Agreement (FTA) country exports – of which more than half are held by LNG projects that are not operating or under construction and have asked for extensions for when they will commence exports. This new policy “will allow DOE to better assess whether new non-FTA applications are in the public interest; provide more certainty to the U.S. and global LNG export markets; and ensure that DOE is making decisions utilizing the latest market information and analytical tools available,” the DOE said in a statement.