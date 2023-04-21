Article content

SVB Financial Group’s CEO and chief financial officer resigned this week while the collapsed lender’s restructuring committee appointed a turnaround expert as interim CFO, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

CEO Gregory Becker resigned on April 19, while finance chief Daniel Beck left the company on April 18, SVB said. The two top executives were sued in March by shareholders who accused them of concealing how rising interest rates would leave its Silicon Valley Bank unit “particularly susceptible” to a bank run.