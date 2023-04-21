European shares struggled for direction on Friday, set to close the week flat after a fourth weekly gain, as investors eyed more corporate earnings for cues on sector rebound, while the euro zone’s economic recovery unexpectedly gathered pace this month.

Healthcare shares rose 0.9%, led by EssilorLuxottica SA that jumped 5.9% after the luxury eyewear maker reported a rise in first-quarter revenue on a rebound in China-led growth.

Miners, however, were the biggest laggards in the index, nursing a 2.4% slump, tracking copper prices lower on lackluster demand outlook.

Shares of Rio Tinto fell 4.2% after JP Morgan cut the stock’s target price.

Britain’s blue-chip index edged 0.1% higher after UK consumer confidence data showed British citizens this month were at their most upbeat in more than a year, despite the cost-of-living crisis.

“We don’t think that the earnings season can be a big driver in the euro zone because not many companies report for the first quarter,” said Michele Mora, portfolio manager at Moneyfarm.

“The main driver aside of the daily movement will likely be on what’s happening in the world and the macroeconomic data in the U.S. and also monetary policy.”