A free 7-day, flexible weight loss meal plan including breakfast, lunch and dinner ideas and a shopping list. All recipes include macros and Weight Watchers points.
7 Day Healthy Meal Plan (April 17-23)
Spring means many things—sunshine, growth, greenery, (allergies lol), crazy weather, and the start of spring sports! That can mean crazy days and hectic evenings. Make life a little easier on those nights by checking out my slow cooker recipes like Madison’s Favorite Beef Tacos (to be ready when you get home) or a quick meal after a game or practice with these Tortilla Encrusted Chicken Tenders.
With grocery prices soaring, many of us are having to adjust, scale back and/or get more creative with our meals. One of the absolute BEST ways to stay within a budget and maintain healthy eating habits is to MEAL PLAN. You can get more 5-day Budget Friendly Meal Plans by signing up for Relish+ (get a 14-day free trial here!)
A note about WW Points
If you’re following Weight Watchers, all the recipes here have been updated to reflect the new Weight Watchers program, with points displayed under the recipe title. The ww button in the recipe card takes you to the Weight Watchers website where you can see the recipe builder used to determine those points and add it to your day (US only, you must be logged into your account). All cookbook recipes in the cookbook index are also updated!
About The Meal Plan
If you’re new to my meal plans, I’ve been sharing these free, 7-day flexible healthy meal plans (you can see my previous meal plans here) that are meant as a guide, with plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food, coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc. or swap recipes out for meals you prefer, you can search for recipes by course in the index. Depending on your goals, you should aim for at least 1500 calories* per day. There’s no one size fits all, this will range by your goals, your age, weight, etc.
There’s also a precise, organized grocery list that will make grocery shopping so much easier and much less stressful. Save you money and time. You’ll dine out less often, waste less food and you’ll have everything you need on hand to help keep you on track.
Meal Plan:
Breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday, are designed to serve 1 while dinners and all meals on Saturday and Sunday are designed to serve a family of 4. Some recipes make enough leftovers for two nights or lunch the next day. The grocery list is comprehensive and includes everything you need to make all meals on the plan.
MONDAY (4/24)
B: Berry Cottage Cheese Breakfast Bowl
L: Food Cart-Style Chicken Salad with White Sauce with ½ a whole wheat pita
D: Margherita Pizza and Chickpea Salad with Cucumbers and Tomatoes
Total Calories: 1,070*
TUESDAY (4/25)
B: 2 scrambled eggs with 1 ounce avocado, 1 slice whole grain toast and an orange
L: Food Cart-Style Chicken Salad with White Sauce with ½ a whole wheat pita
D: One Pot Cheesy Turkey Taco Chili Mac with a green salad**
Total Calories: 1,189*
WEDNESDAY (4/26)
B: Berry Cottage Cheese Breakfast Bowl
L: Food Cart-Style Chicken Salad with White Sauce with ½ a whole wheat pita
D: LEFTOVER One Pot Cheesy Turkey Taco Chili Mac with a green salad
Total Calories: 1,101*
THURSDAY (4/27)
B: 2 scrambled eggs with 1 ounce avocado, 1 slice whole grain toast and an orange
L: Food Cart-Style Chicken Salad with White Sauce with ½ a whole wheat pita
D: Ground Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry with ¾ cup brown rice
Total Calories: 1,231*
FRIDAY (4/28)
B: Berry Cottage Cheese Breakfast Bowl
L: Turkey Club and an apple
D: 3 cups Mexican Shrimp Cobb Salad
Total Calories: 1,079*
SATURDAY (4/29)
B: Bacon Spinach Breakfast Casserole with Gruyere Cheese with ½ a grapefruit
L: Turkey Club (recipe x 4) and an apple
D: DINNER OUT
Total Calories: 763*
SUNDAY (4/30)
B: LEFTOVER Bacon Spinach Breakfast Casserole with Gruyere Cheese with ½ a grapefruit
L: Warm Salad with Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella (recipe x 4)
D: Air Fryer Chicken Breast, Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Roasted Mushrooms with Parmesan
Total Calories: 1,149*
*This is just a guide, women should aim for around 1500 calories per day. Here’s a helpful calculator to estimate your calorie needs. I’ve left plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food such as coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc.
**Green salad includes 12 cups mixed greens, 4 scallions, 1 cup each: tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, chickpeas and ½ cup light vinaigrette. Set aside half (with dressing on the side) for dinner Wednesday.
Shopping List
Produce
- 2 medium oranges (any variety)
- 4 medium grapefruit
- 2 medium limes
- 2 medium lemons
- 5 medium apples (any variety)
- 1 (6-ounce) container blackberries
- 1 (6-ounce) container raspberries
- 1 (6-ounce) container blueberries
- 1 (12-ounce) container strawberries
- 1 small (5-ounce) PLUS 1 medium (6-ounce) avocado
- 1 medium English cucumber
- 2 large cucumbers
- 1 large head garlic
- 1 large shallot
- 1 (1-inch) piece fresh ginger
- 1 medium red bell pepper
- 2 medium carrots
- 1 large head broccoli florets
- 2 pounds (4 medium) Yukon Gold potatoes
- 1 ½ pounds mixed mushrooms (such as white, white beech, crimini, shiitake, etc.)
- 1 large bunch scallions
- 2 large heads Romaine lettuce
- 1 large head Iceberg lettuce
- 1 (5-ounce) bag/clamshell baby spinach
- 1 (1-pound) bag/clamshell mixed greens
- 1 small bunch/container basil
- 1 small bunch/container thyme
- 1 small bunch cilantro
- 1 small bunch Italian parsley
- 11 medium vine-ripened tomatoes
- 2 small red onions
- 2 medium yellow onions
Meat, Poultry and Fish
- 1 1/3 pound 93% lean ground turkey
- 1 pound 93% lean ground beef
- 1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1 ½ pounds (4) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 large package center-cut bacon (you need 18 slices)
- 1 pound thinly sliced deli turkey breast (I like Boar’s Head)
- 1 pound cooked large shrimp
Grains*
- 1 small package whole wheat pita bread
- 1 loaf thin-sliced whole grain bread (I like Dave’s Killer Bread)
- 1 package whole wheat or gluten free pasta shells (I like Delallo)
- 1 small package dry brown rice (or 3 cups pre-cooked)
- 1 small package all-purpose or whole white wheat flour
Condiments and Spices
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Canola oil
- Cooking spray
- Olive oil spray (or get a Misto oil mister)
- Kosher salt (I like Diamond Crystal)
- Pepper grinder (or fresh peppercorns)
- Honey
- Cumin
- Oregano
- Paprika
- Smoked paprika
- Cayenne pepper
- Turmeric
- Regular or light mayonnaise
- Apple cider vinegar
- Oregano
- Garlic powder
- Chili powder
- Chipotle chili powder
- Light vinaigrette (or make your own with ingredients in list)
- Reduced sodium soy sauce*
- Sesame oil
- Toasted sesame seeds
- Balsamic vinegar
- Onion powder
- Parsley
Dairy & Misc. Refrigerated Items
- 1 18-pack large eggs
- 1 pint nonfat milk
- 1 small tub whipped butter
- 1 small container light sour cream
- 1 (16-ounce) container nonfat plain Greek yogurt (I like Fage or Stonyfield)
- 1 (8-ounce) container whole milk plain yogurt
- 1 (32-ounce) container low fat cottage cheese (I like Good Culture)
- 1 (1-pound) chunk fresh mozzarella cheese
- 1 (8-ounce) bag shredded reduced fat Mexican cheese blend
- 1 (8-ounce) bag shredded reduced fat sharp cheddar cheese (can sub ¾ cup Mexican blend in
- Chili Mac, if desired)
- 1 small wedge fresh Parmesan cheese
- 1 (8-ounce) block Gruyere cheese
Canned and Jarred
- 1 small jar mild harissa (optional, for topping on Food Cart Chicken Salad)
- 1 small can San Marzano tomatoes
- 1 (29-ounce) can chickpeas
- 1 (14.5-ounce) can pink or red beans
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans
- 1 (16-ounce) can fat free refried beans
- 1 (10-ounce) can RoTel tomatoes with green chilies
- 1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1 (32-ounce) carton reduced sodium chicken broth
- 1 small jar capers
- 2 (15-ounce) jars roasted red peppers
- 2 (14-ounce) cans artichoke hearts
Frozen
- 1 small package corn kernels (I like Trader Joe’s Roasted Corn)
Misc. Dry Goods
- 1 small package slivered almonds (if buying from bulk bin, you need 6 tablespoons)
- 1 small package granulated sugar
- Baking powder
- Cornstarch
*You can buy gluten free, if desired