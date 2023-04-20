As part of their Encounters series, Soundstreams is looking for soundmakers to add to the collaboration of two renowned electronic artists for their next concert. Samplings is the title of the third instalment of the series, featuring turntablist Cheldon Paterson (SlowPitchSound) and composer James O’Callaghan. They’ll be remixing sounds from their collective libraries.

Soundmakers get involved

Creative soundmakers can get involved. A joint collection of sounds from both artists has been combined into a sample pack that can be used by anyone to create their own mixes.

Download the sample pack [ HERE ].

]. Submit your collaborations and/or questions to info@soundstreams.ca via DropBox, Hightail or WeTransfer

10 sounds will be chosen (first come, first serve basis) that will be shared at the concert.

The concert will be a relaxed event where audience members can have a drink and add to the conversation while enjoying the new sounds. It takes place on May 13 at the Redwood Theatre. Once a vaudeville theatre built in 1914 (the Kings Royal Theatre), the Redwood has been newly renovated into an entertainment centre.

The May 13 concert is free, but preregistration is recommended. Reserve your place [HERE].

Artists/Curators SlowPitchSound & James O’Callaghan







SlowPitchSound, aka Cheldon Paterson is based in Toronto. The multi-award-winning composer and sound/visual artist has collaborated with many artists over a wide range of disciplines, including classical music and opera, along with jazz, electronic music, theatre and dance. He calls his process “scifi-turntablism”.

He’s performed across the globe, including Australia, the UK, and Sweden, along with North America. His work is often inspired by nature, including outer space, and science fiction with a dystopian bent. SlowPitchSound was nominated for a 2022 DORA Award for Outstanding Sound Design/Composition, and was a co-winner for Best New Theatre Production with Italian Mime Suicide.







A native of Burnaby, BC, composer and sound artist James O’Callaghan is currently based in Berlin. He came to composition not with music studies, but via creating industrial EDM (electronic dance music). He’s created both chamber and orchestral works, along with electronic music, audio installations, and much more.

His works have been performed in 26 countries worldwide, and commissioned by the Groupe de Recherches Musicales (INA-GRM), Gaudeamus Muziekweek, the National Youth Orchestra of Canada, Esprit Orchestra, l’Ensemble contemporain de Montréal, Standing Wave, among others.

#LUDWIGVAN

Get the daily arts news straight to your inbox.

Sign up for the Ludwig van Daily — classical music and opera in five minutes or less HERE.