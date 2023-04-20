Bains will oversee Rogers’ public policy and ESG efforts
Former federal industry minister Navdeep Bains is joining Rogers Communications Inc. as chief corporate affairs officer, the telecom company announced April 20, one of a number of executive and board level changes unveiled as Rogers moves to integrate the operations of newly acquired Shaw Communications Inc.
Bains, who was a Liberal MP from 2004 to 2011 and again from 2015 through 2021, when he served as industry minister, will oversee Rogers’ public policy and ESG efforts, the company said in a news release. He had been vice chair of global investment banking at CIBC.
Former Shaw executive Zoran Stakic is also joining Rogers as chief transformation officer. His roles in his five years at Shaw included chief operations officer and chief technology officer.
Two other Shaw veterans, former chief executive Brad Shaw and Trevor English, will be joining the Rogers board of directors.
The moves come following the closure of Rogers’ acquisition of the Western based telecom after a lengthy review process that included challenges from the Competition Bureau and scrutiny from current industry minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.
