Mexican Shrimp Cobb Salad is a beautifully layered salad with shrimp, avocados, grilled corn, black bean salsa, cucumbers, tomatoes and cheese.

Mexican Shrimp Cobb Salad

This is delicious Mexican inspired shrimp cobb salad is served in layers in a glass trifle dish. It’s layered with shrimp, cheese, avocado, black bean corn salad, cucumbers and lettuce which pairs great with Avocado Buttermilk Dressing or creamy cilantro tomatillo dressing. You may also like this Lobster Cobb or see my other shrimp recipes for dinner ideas!

Because there is no cooking involved, this makes a perfect summer potluck dish and the presentation is beautiful. You can bring the trifle dish to a party and give it as a hostess gift! If you don’t have a trifle dish, you could always layer this in a large platter in neat rows.

As a main course salad this would be more than enough for 6 people, if you are bringing this to a party where it will be eaten as a side, this would serve 8 to 10.

Variations:

Use grilled or shredded chicken in place of shrimp.

To make this as a meal prep lunch, divide and layer the ingredients in mason jars or meal prep jars.

For a simple dressing, make a lime vinaigrette by combine olive oil, lime juice, salt and pepper.

Mexican Shrimp Cobb Salad is a beautifully layered salad with shrimp, avocados, grilled corn, black bean salsa, cucumbers, tomatoes and cheese.

For the Shrimp:

For the Salad:

Rinse shrimp and chop into large chunks. Toss shrimp with a little salt, chipotle chili pepper, and fresh lime juice.

Combine drained beans, corn, red onion, cilantro, lime juice and salt to taste.

In a large glass trifle dish or clear bowl, layer salad ingredients starting with the lettuce, black bean mixture, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, cheese and shrimp on top.

Serve with your favorite dressing such as Avocado Buttermilk Dressing on the side. Last Step: Please leave a rating and comment letting us know how you liked this recipe! This helps our business to thrive and continue providing free, high-quality recipes for you. Nutrition Serving: 2 cups , Calories: 267.5 kcal , Carbohydrates: 24 g , Protein: 28 g , Fat: 9 g , Saturated Fat: 3 g , Cholesterol: 157.5 mg , Sodium: 578.5 mg , Fiber: 8 g , Sugar: 4 g