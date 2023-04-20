Article content DHAKA — Bangladesh is being forced to cut power to millions of people as a relentless heatwave brings a surge in demand for power causing electricity supply shortfalls during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. Greater use of irrigation pumps by farmers and an increase in commercial activity during Ramadan have contributed to increased power demand, officials say.

Article content “It’s difficult for us to sleep at night without power, and it is even more painful after fasting all day,” said Munna Khan, a resident of the town of Ashulia on the outskirts of the capital, Dhaka.

Article content Power shortages have been most severe at night, government data showed. The port city of Chittagong, along with the textile, pharmaceutical and jute manufacturing hub of Mymensingh, have been among the worst-affected places. The power cuts could increase production costs for Bangladesh’s important export-oriented garment industry, which supply to customers such as Walmart, Gap Inc, H&M, VF Corp, Zara and American Eagle Outfitters, industry officials say. “We’ll need more diesel to run the captive power plants to continue our production. That will raise production costs, but the buyers will not pay more,” Shahidullah Azim, vice president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association told Reuters.