This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy

These gluten-free Roasted Strawberry Almond Flour Muffins are delicious and light, made with Greek yogurt, oat flour, and almond flour.

Roasted Strawberry Almond Flour Muffins

These healthy almond flour muffins are delicious for breakfast or a snack. Roasting the strawberries is a real game changer. It makes them sweeter and dries them out so the muffins don’t get too moist. For more of my favorite strawberry recipes, try my Roasted Strawberry Banana Bread, Strawberry Scones, and Strawberry Crisp.

How do you keep muffins moist and not dry?

I only use a little butter in these strawberry almond flour muffins, but the Greek yogurt prevents them from being dry. And even though I dry out the berries by roasting them, they still add some moisture. Also, you want to make sure you don’t overmix the batter. Stir it just enough to incorporate the flour into the wet

ingredients.

Strawberry Almond Flour Muffins Ingredients

Strawberries: Slice fresh strawberries.

Slice fresh strawberries. Sugar: Toss some of the sugar with the berries, and the rest goes in the muffin batter.

Toss some of the sugar with the berries, and the rest goes in the muffin batter. Flour: Almond and oat flours increase the protein and fiber while keeping the muffins gluten-free.

Almond and oat flours increase the protein and fiber while keeping the muffins gluten-free. Baking Soda and Baking Powder make the strawberry muffins rise and give them a fluffy texture.

make the strawberry muffins rise and give them a fluffy texture. Butter: Make sure your butter is at room temperature so it mixes easily with the sugar.

Make sure your butter is at room temperature so it mixes easily with the sugar. Eggs: Use three egg whites or two large eggs.

Use three egg whites or two large eggs. Vanilla Extract for flavor

for flavor Greek Yogurt: You’ll need one cup of fat-free Greek yogurt.

How to Make Almond Flour Muffins

Roast the Strawberries: Sprinkle two tablespoons of sugar over the strawberries. Place the berries on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet in a single layer and roast for 25 minutes at 375°F until the strawberries release their liquid and caramelize.

Sprinkle two tablespoons of sugar over the strawberries. Place the berries on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet in a single layer and roast for 25 minutes at 375°F until the strawberries release their liquid and caramelize. Dry Ingredients: Whisk the oat and almond flours, baking soda, and baking powder.

Whisk the oat and almond flours, baking soda, and baking powder. Wet Ingredients: In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar for about two minutes with a hand mixer. Beat the egg whites and vanilla in a small bowl and pour into the butter/sugar mixture. Stir in the yogurt.

Mix the flour mixture with the wet ingredients until combined. Fold in the strawberries with a spatula and spoon into a lined muffin tin.

with the wet ingredients until combined. Fold in the strawberries with a spatula and spoon into a lined muffin tin. Bake the almond flour muffins at 375°F for 18 to 20 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Should you refrigerate almond flour muffins?

You can store these strawberry almond flour muffins at room temperature for up to three days. Let them cool before placing them in an airtight container. You can refrigerate them or freeze them for up to three months. To reheat, microwave them straight from frozen until heated through, or thaw them

in the refrigerator before microwaving.

Variations

Blueberry Muffins: Swap strawberries for blueberries or another type of berry.

Frozen Berries: You can use frozen strawberries if fresh aren’t in season.

You can use frozen strawberries if fresh aren’t in season. Spices: Add a little cinnamon.

Add a little cinnamon. Strawberry Bread: Pour the batter into a loaf pan and bake at 350°F for about 50 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean.

More Muffin Recipes You’ll Love

Roasted Strawberry Almond Flour Muffins These gluten-free Roasted Strawberry Almond Flour Muffins are delicious and light, made with Greek yogurt, oat flour, and almond flour. Prep: 30 mins Cook: 20 mins Total: 50 mins Yield: 12 servings Serving Size: 1 muffin Equipment 12 cup muffin tin standard size Ingredients ul.wprm-advanced-list-8192 li:before {background-color: #424242;color: #ffffff;width: 22px;height: 22px;font-size: 12px;line-height: 12px;} Instructions Preheat oven to 375°F. Set the rack in the center. Roast the strawberries: Toss strawberries with 2 tablespoons of the sugar.

Place on parchment paper-lined sheet pan in a single layer and roast 25 minutes, until the strawberries release their liquid and caramelize. Prepare the muffins: Meanwhile, line a muffin tin with 12 muffin nonstick liners and spray with oil.

Mix almond flour, oat flour, baking powder and baking soda with a whisk in a medium bowl.

In a large bowl with a hand mixer, mix and cream the butter and sugar on medium setting for about 2 minutes.

In a small bowl, beat the egg whites and vanilla with a whisk, add to bowl with butter/sugar mixture.

Mix in the yogurt, then flour mixture and mix on low speed until combined, 1 minute.

With a spatula, fold in the strawberries and spoon to lined muffin tins about 3/4 filled (I used an ice cream scoop).

Bake at 375F or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 18 to 20 minutes.

Let cool before eating. Last Step: Please leave a rating and comment letting us know how you liked this recipe! This helps our business to thrive and continue providing free, high-quality recipes for you. Nutrition Serving: 1 muffin , Calories: 164 kcal , Carbohydrates: 15.5 g , Protein: 6 g , Fat: 8.5 g , Saturated Fat: 1.5 g , Cholesterol: 7 mg , Sodium: 155.5 mg , Fiber: 2.5 g , Sugar: 10.5 g