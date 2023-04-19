Music benefits everyone — that’s the essential concept behind the philosophy of Xenia Concerts Inc. The organization works directly with the disability and neurodiverse communities to put together performing arts experiences that are appropriate for families with young children, among others who often don’t feel welcome at a typical classical concert setting.

On May 7, 2023, they’ll be presenting two hour-long concerts at Toronto’s Meridian Hall featuring the Thalea String Quartet. One is designed for families, neurodiverse audience members, and those requiring other disability accommodations. The second is designed for people living with dementia and their families.

Xenia Concerts Inc. was formed in 2014 by members of the Cecilia String Quartet. Accessibility and inclusion are their core founding principles. The May concert represents a return to in-person programming after the long pandemic.

Rory McLeod, Executive Director of Xenia Concerts, commented in a statement. “We are excited to welcome the dementia community back to in-person events at Meridian Hall this spring! Our partnership with Alzheimer Society of Toronto provides opportunities for joy, healing, and togetherness, and those feelings are most vibrant when shared in the same space.”

The Concerts

With programming designed to appeal to specific audiences, there will be two concerts on May 7.

In partnership with TO Live: A family-friendly, neurodiverse- & disability-friendly concert at 11 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased for a nominal RSVP charge [HERE]. When you arrive at the concert, your ticket price will be refunded (less the service charge). If you choose to donate to Xenia Concerts, select the “Donation” option when buying the ticket, and it will go directly to the organization.

In partnership with TO Live, Baycrest Home and the Alzheimer Society of Toronto: A dementia-friendly concert at 2 p.m.

Audience members can move around and otherwise react as they like, in contrast with the usual concert atmosphere of silence and stillness.

Specific accommodations include:

Venue guides;

Sensory & visual aids;

Accessible e-programs & large-print programs;

Wheelchair accessible venue;

Accessible gender-neutral bathrooms;

An area where audience members can go to take a break from the performance, separate from the concert hall itself.

Therapy dogs will also be present for both concerts.

The Thalea String Quartet perform Haydn’s String Quartet Op. 76 No. 3 III. Menuetto. Allegro







The Thalea String Quartet

The Thalea String Quartet is the Doctoral Fellowship String Quartet at the University of Maryland. As an ensemble, they’re committed to using chamber music as a way to build community and connections, celebrating a diverse range of musical traditions. They have premiered many works by new composers, and are winners of the 2021 Ann Divine Educator Award from the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition, among others.

Along with a busy performance schedule that has taken them across Europe, China, and North America, they are committed to education, and have pioneered virtual programming, as well as holding masterclasses and lectures at the Berkelee College of Music, the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami, Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, and many others.

More information about both concerts is available [HERE].

