TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Article content

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Basic Materials. Down 10 cents, or 1.8 per cent, to $5.46 on 13.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 86 cents, or two per cent, to $41.55 on 6.9 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corporation. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Down six cents, or 1.7 per cent, to $3.44 on 6.9 million shares.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSX:SBB). Basic Materials. Down two cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $2.11 on 6.7 million shares.