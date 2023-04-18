The only choir in the country dedicated exclusively to the large choral/orchestra repertoire, Toronto Classical Singers is celebrating its 30th anniversary this spring with a concert featuring some of its best loved repertoire.

For three decades, Toronto Classical Singers has been run by volunteers yet has employed over 1850 professional musicians and over 300 soloists, often providing opportunities for young singers beginning their careers.

Led by founding conductor and artistic director Jurgen Petrenko, the group celebrates the choral tradition with the complex sonority of large choir with professional orchestra.

“Reflecting on this milestone, we realize that though we are a small arts organization, we have contributed over a million dollars to the economy over these years all the while helping to keep alive the great choral tradition in Canada and making a big contribution to Toronto’s musical life,” says Jurgen.

The April 23 concert shows just how timeless classical music can be, as along with other celebratory tunes, Handel’s gem for King George’s ascent to the throne in 1727, The Coronation Anthems, will be performed, just in time for another coronation in 2023.

To purchase tickets, see here.

#LUDWIGVAN

This is a member’s post: if you are interested in becoming a member, please contact us here.