Article content Gold prices rose on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while investors looked for more clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate hike path ahead. Spot gold rose 0.4 % to $2,002.72 per ounce by 0909 GMT. U.S. gold futures were also up 0.4% to $2,015.40.

Article content “Gold’s near-10% year-to-date climb has been largely predicated on its role as a safe haven as markets kept a wary eye over recession and financial instability risks,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity. Bids for a fresh record high may be curtailed until there is greater certainty to Fed rate cuts later this year, Tan added.