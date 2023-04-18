(Bloomberg) — Investor sentiment in Germany’s economy deteriorated on concern about the banking sector and elevated inflation.

The ZEW institute’s gauge of expectations dropped to 4.1 in April from 13 the previous month. That’s worse than the 15.6 median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

At the same time, a gauge of current conditions rose more than anticipated.

“Experts expect banks to be more cautious in granting loans,” ZEW President Achim Wambach said Tuesday in a statement. “The still-high inflation rates and the internationally restrictive monetary policy are also weighing on the economy.”

On the positive side, he said the danger of an “acute” international financial-market crisis seems to have been averted.

“Earnings expectations for banks and insurance companies have improved compared to the previous month and are once again clearly in positive territory,” Wambach said.