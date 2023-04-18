Fiesta Bean Salad is made with black beans, chick peas, tomatoes, cilantro and avocado tossed with a cumin-lime vinaigrette.
Fiesta Bean Salad
This delicious fiesta bean salad is loaded with fiber! I try to eat lots of legumes each week to get more fiber, and I love the bright, fresh flavors of this quick and easy salad! Combining black beans and chickpeas with avocado, tomatoes and lime, creates a bright and flavorful salad perfect to prep ahead for the week. Make this for lunch or as a healthy side dish to go with grilled steak, tacos, shrimp or chicken. For more salads with canned chickpeas, you may also love this Chickpea Salad or this Greek Chickpea Salad.
Something magical happens when you combine cumin, cilantro and lime juice. I can seriously add this to just about anything and be a happy camper.
I confess that I didn’t always like beans in my salads, I think it’s a texture thing because I love beans simmered in soups or with rice, but… add some avocados, cilantro, red onion, lime juice, and cumin and I am in love! What’s more it’s antioxidant rich, full of heart healthy fats, and high in fiber which keeps you full and satisfied.
Ingredients:
- Beans: Canned black beans and garbanzo beans
- Vegetables and Herbs: Tomatoes, avocado, red onion and cilantro
- Salad Dressing: garlic, lime juice, cumin, olive oil, crushed red pepper flakes, salt and pepper
Variations:
- You can add corn, it’s especially great with charred summer corn off the cob
- Omit cilantro if you’re not a fan
- Swap the beans or garbanzo beans for white beans, pink peas or black eyed peas.
Serving Size
This serves four as a side dish, if you prefer to have this as a main dish, then it would serve 2. You can easily double or triple the recipe to serve more.
Meal Prep
This can be made ahead and stored in the refrigerator an airtight container for up to 4 days. If I were making this ahead, I would leave the avocado out and add just before eating.
More Bean Salad Recipes You Will Love
Fiesta Bean Salad Recipe
Ingredients
Instructions
In a large bowl, combine the garlic, lime juice, oil, cumin, crushed red pepper, and salt.
Add the black beans, chickpeas, tomato, onion and cilantro; mix well.
When ready to eat, gently mix in avocado and serve right away.
