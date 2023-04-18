Article content

Canada’s Suncor Energy has reported a spill of 5,900 cubic meters (208,356.5 cubic feet) of muddy water from a sedimentation pond at Suncor Energy’s Fort Hills oil sands mining project in northern Alberta.

The spill on April 16 was reported to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) because the total suspended solids, in this case mud, in the water exceeded the approved limits, Suncor said.