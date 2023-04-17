(Bloomberg) — Turkey will start natural gas production from the biggest field in the Black Sea on Thursday, giving President Recep Tayyip Erdogan an opportunity to slash consumer energy prices less than a month ahead of elections.

The Sakarya field will supply 10 million cubic meters per day in its first phase, rising to a peak of 40 million cubic meters by 2027-28 in the second stage, state-run producer Turkish Petroleum AO said.

Article content

That would be enough to cover about a quarter of Turkey’s current consumption of 53 billion cubic meters per year, providing a welcome dent in the $97 billion annual energy import bill that’s driving a growing current account deficit.

Erdogan faces the toughest election of his 20 years in power on May 14, when he’ll face an opposition united against his handling of the economy during increasingly authoritarian rule. The country has grappled with inflation as high as 85% within the last year, though it has declined to about 50% last month.