Report said CIC preferred Glencore's bid because it represented a cleaner exit for shareholders

Article content Teck Resources Ltd. chief executive Jonathan Price said a report that one of Teck’s largest shareholders favoured Glencore Plc‘s takeover proposal over Price’s plan to split the Vancouver-based miner into separate companies was misleading.

Article content Bloomberg News reported April 14 that China Investment Corp. (CIC), a sovereign wealth fund that owns 10 per cent of Teck’s Class B shares, preferred Glencore’s bid because it represented a cleaner exit for shareholders. Bloomberg also reported that CIC was considering voting against Price’s plan later this month. The story cited “people familiar with the matter,” and stated that both the investment fund and Teck declined to comment.

Article content Price had a comment on April 17, when he spoke to individual reporters on the subject. “I spoke with CIC as recently as last night and they confirmed to me that they have not met with Glencore and the media reports from last week are false,” Price said. “They are still working through their considerations with respect to the proposals and they have an investment committee meeting coming up at which point they will take a decision.”

Article content Price added that, just like CIC, a majority of Teck’s shareholders would take their final decisions close to the voting date of April 26. The Globe and Mail was the first to publish Price’s comments on the Bloomberg article, which was attributed to “Bloomberg News,” typical for articles published from China. A Bloomberg spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. While the story was framed in a way that emphasized CIC’s apparent interest in Glencore’s approach, the report stated clearly the fund hadn’t reached any conclusions. Price wants to split Teck into an entity that would be called Teck Metals and a second company that would house its steelmaking coal assets. Management is confident that Teck Metals, which would produce metals needed for the energy transition, would boost the company’s longer-term prospects and provide a superior opportunity for its shareholders.

Article content Glencore, though, is looking to scoop up the Canadian miner before the company divides itself. It has similar plans to split the combined company into one that would be the world’s third largest copper producer and one that produces thermal coal, steelmaking coal and other fossil fuels. The Swiss company says its offer is better because it would create bigger companies, and because the companies would be immediately independent — an important consideration for investors who want a clean break from the risks attached to fossil fuels.

Article content Teck’s plan doesn’t offer that because the coal company would temporarily fund Teck Metals. Price has said exposing the company’s shareholders to Glencore’s thermal coal and oil assets would “contaminate” their portfolios. He has repeatedly urged them to vote for the separation on April 26, when shareholders will get a chance to decide the company’s future. Glencore has so far made two bids for Teck since early April, both rejected outright by the Vancouver-based company’s board. The takeover attempts came soon after the Canadian miner produced its first copper concentrate from its Quebrada Blanca 2 (QB2) project in Chile, a project that is expected to double the company’s copper production in the near future. • Email: nkarim@postmedia.com | Twitter: naimonthefield