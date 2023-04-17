Music | Fashion | Attitude

Peter Abzug’s Radio Show: First Wave

First Wave takes you back to the genesis and evolution of Punk and New Wave from the 1970s and beyond. It brings context to the music to understand why and from where Punk rock emerged, its metamorphosis into New Wave, and its importance in influencing bands into the 21st century.

A First Look at Punk on Lester the Nightfly

PUNK IS MORE THAN JUST A TYPE OF MUSIC–IT’S A PHILOSOPHY, AN ATTITUDE, AND MOST IMPORTANTLY, A LIFESTYLE. THE TERM WAS ORIGINALLY USED TO DESCRIBE GARAGE MUSICIANS OF THE 60S. PUNK ROCK BANDS LIKE THE SONICS STARTED WITH NO FORMAL INSTRUCTION IN MUSIC. BUT WHAT THEY LACKED IN FANCY TRAINING, THEY MADE UP FOR IN RAW TALENT. DECADES LATER, PUNK ROCK MUSIC CONTINUES TO RISE IN POPULARITY – NOT JUST IN THE PUNK SCENES THAT POPPED UP IN CITIES AND TOWNS WORLDWIDE, BUT IN THE MANY OTHER MOVEMENTS THAT IT INSPIRED. WHAT STARTED AS A REBELLION AGAINST MAINSTREAM ROCK MUSIC QUICKLY TRANSFORMED INTO A CULTURAL PHENOMENON. River Street Jazz

Punk from Many Sides | with Peter Abzug

“Peter Abzug, also known as Peter D-A on air, is the producer and host of First Wave, a radio show that takes a deep dive into the Punk Rock and New Wave movements of the 1970s and 80s. The show originates from WPVM-FM in Asheville, NC and is also streamed worldwide by the station and ROX Alive in the U.K. Peter grew up in New York and began his Punk Rock journey when he purchased the first Ramones album in 1976 and has never looked in the rearview mirror since.”

Punk from Many Sides | Show Playlist

Track Artist Album Year Death is a Star* The Clash Combat Rock 1982 From the Beginning Emerson, Lake & Palmer Trilogy 1972 I’ve Seen All Good People Yes The Yes Album 1971 The Court of the Crimson King King Crimson In The Court of the Crimson King 1969 Blood From a Stone The Stilettos Blood From a Stone 1974 X Offender* Blondie Blondie 1976 She Lied Rockin’ Ramrods She Lied 1964 I Need You The Kinks Kinda Kink 1965 Talk Talk The Music Machine (Turn On) The Music Machine 1966 White Riot The Clash The Clash 1977 Saints and Sinners Johnny and the Self Abusers Saints and Sinners 1977 Alternative Ulster Stiff Little Fingers Inflammable Material 1979 Murder City Nights Radio Birdman Murder City Nights 1976 Blitzkrieg Bop Ramones The Blitzkrieg Bop 1976 Way Behind Me* The Primitives Lovely 1988 Spacehead* The Primitives Lovely 1988 Peter Abzug, *PJ Ewing

Punk from Many Sides | Part One with Peter Abzug (S3 | E123)