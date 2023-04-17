Music | Fashion | Attitude
Peter Abzug’s Radio Show: First Wave
First Wave takes you back to the genesis and evolution of Punk and New Wave from the 1970s and beyond. It brings context to the music to understand why and from where Punk rock emerged, its metamorphosis into New Wave, and its importance in influencing bands into the 21st century.
PUNK IS MORE THAN JUST A TYPE OF MUSIC–IT’S A PHILOSOPHY, AN ATTITUDE, AND MOST IMPORTANTLY, A LIFESTYLE. THE TERM WAS ORIGINALLY USED TO DESCRIBE GARAGE MUSICIANS OF THE 60S. PUNK ROCK BANDS LIKE THE SONICS STARTED WITH NO FORMAL INSTRUCTION IN MUSIC. BUT WHAT THEY LACKED IN FANCY TRAINING, THEY MADE UP FOR IN RAW TALENT.
DECADES LATER, PUNK ROCK MUSIC CONTINUES TO RISE IN POPULARITY – NOT JUST IN THE PUNK SCENES THAT POPPED UP IN CITIES AND TOWNS WORLDWIDE, BUT IN THE MANY OTHER MOVEMENTS THAT IT INSPIRED. WHAT STARTED AS A REBELLION AGAINST MAINSTREAM ROCK MUSIC QUICKLY TRANSFORMED INTO A CULTURAL PHENOMENON.River Street Jazz
Punk from Many Sides | with Peter Abzug
“Peter Abzug, also known as Peter D-A on air, is the producer and host of First Wave, a radio show that takes a deep dive into the Punk Rock and New Wave movements of the 1970s and 80s. The show originates from WPVM-FM in Asheville, NC and is also streamed worldwide by the station and ROX Alive in the U.K. Peter grew up in New York and began his Punk Rock journey when he purchased the first Ramones album in 1976 and has never looked in the rearview mirror since.”
Punk from Many Sides | Show Playlist
|Track
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|Death is a Star*
|The Clash
|Combat Rock
|1982
|From the Beginning
|Emerson, Lake & Palmer
|Trilogy
|1972
|I’ve Seen All Good People
|Yes
|The Yes Album
|1971
|The Court of the Crimson King
|King Crimson
|In The Court of the Crimson King
|1969
|Blood From a Stone
|The Stilettos
|Blood From a Stone
|1974
|X Offender*
|Blondie
|Blondie
|1976
|She Lied
|Rockin’ Ramrods
|She Lied
|1964
|I Need You
|The Kinks
|Kinda Kink
|1965
|Talk Talk
|The Music Machine
|(Turn On) The Music Machine
|1966
|White Riot
|The Clash
|The Clash
|1977
|Saints and Sinners
|Johnny and the Self Abusers
|Saints and Sinners
|1977
|Alternative Ulster
|Stiff Little Fingers
|Inflammable Material
|1979
|Murder City Nights
|Radio Birdman
|Murder City Nights
|1976
|Blitzkrieg Bop
|Ramones
|The Blitzkrieg Bop
|1976
|Way Behind Me*
|The Primitives
|Lovely
|1988
|Spacehead*
|The Primitives
|Lovely
|1988
