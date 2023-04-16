(Bloomberg) — Insect farming startup Ynsect SAS has secured more funding as it expands globally and looks to prioritize higher-value food for pets and humans.

The French company closed a €160 million ($175 million) financing round, bringing the total amount raised so far to about $625 million. It’s shifting away from animal feed — such as mealworms fed to fish — to high-margin pet food and food ingredients to boost profit amid soaring energy, raw materials and debt costs.

Article content

“We are really focused today on where the value, the revenue are the highest,” and where the climate and biodiversity footprints are best, Ynsect co-founder Antoine Hubert said in an interview. “Animal feed is a good market, but it takes more time to make a positive financial and economic impact.”

Insects have emerged as a sustainable protein, helped by regulatory approvals in Europe, but bugs still remain a niche market and pricier food in the West. Securing financing has also been difficult for startups and new technologies amid increased investor scrutiny and more limited funding.