

370

shares

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy

Huevos pericos are a traditional Colombian breakfast dish made with scrambled eggs, tomatoes, and scallions.

Huevos Pericos

In Colombia, Huevos Pericos is typically served with arepas (corn cakes) or bread, and can be accompanied by hot chocolate, coffee, or fruit juice. This is one of the most popular and delicious breakfast dishes in Colombia. The smell of sauteed scallions and tomatoes really brings me back whenever I make this for breakfast. When I make them at home, I usually use a combo of whole eggs and egg whites, but you can use whole eggs only if you prefer. More egg recipes you may like with a latin flair, Enchilada Scrambled Eggs or Huevos Rancheros.

My mom was born in Colombia, and I have visited the beautiful country many times! This simple breakfast is one I make and it can always take me back. Although it’s typically eaten with arepa, I usually just eat it with toast.

To make huevos pericos, the eggs are first beaten in a bowl and set aside. Then, chopped tomatoes, and scallions are sautéed in a pan until they are soft and fragrant. The beaten eggs are added to the pan and cooked until they are scrambled and fluffy, with the vegetables mixed in. Salt and pepper are added to taste.

How To Serve

Huevos pericos can be served with a variety of sides, including arepas, bread, or rice.

If you like breakfast tacos or breakfast burritos, these eggs are delicious stuffed in a tortilla.

Some people also like to add hot sauce or cilantro to the dish for extra flavor.

More Colombian Recipes You Will Love

Huevos Pericos #wprm-recipe-rating-1 .wprm-rating-star.wprm-rating-star-full svg * { fill: #f3cc41; }#wprm-recipe-rating-1 .wprm-rating-star.wprm-rating-star-33 svg * { fill: url(#wprm-recipe-rating-1-33); }#wprm-recipe-rating-1 .wprm-rating-star.wprm-rating-star-50 svg * { fill: url(#wprm-recipe-rating-1-50); }#wprm-recipe-rating-1 .wprm-rating-star.wprm-rating-star-66 svg * { fill: url(#wprm-recipe-rating-1-66); }linearGradient#wprm-recipe-rating-1-33 stop { stop-color: #f3cc41; }linearGradient#wprm-recipe-rating-1-50 stop { stop-color: #f3cc41; }linearGradient#wprm-recipe-rating-1-66 stop { stop-color: #f3cc41; } 5 from 3 votes Huevos Pericos are a typical Colombian breakfast made of scrambled eggs with scallions and tomatoes. Prep: 2 mins Cook: 5 mins Total: 7 mins Yield: 2 servings Serving Size: 1 /2 Ingredients ul.wprm-advanced-list-5211 li:before {background-color: #424242;color: #ffffff;width: 22px;height: 22px;font-size: 12px;line-height: 12px;} Instructions Heat olive oil in a large skillet on medium-low heat and add scallions and tomatoes. Season with a pinch of salt and cook until tender, 3 to 5 minutes.

Mix eggs and egg whites in a bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Add the eggs to the skillet and stir, cook until they set, about 2-3 minutes. Last Step: Please leave a rating and comment letting us know how you liked this recipe! This helps our business to thrive and continue providing free, high-quality recipes for you. Nutrition Serving: 1 /2 , Calories: 155 kcal , Carbohydrates: 8.5 g , Protein: 13.9 g , Fat: 7.7 g , Fiber: 2.3 g