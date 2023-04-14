Invest with confidence all on your own
This article was created by MoneyWise. Postmedia and MoneyWise may earn an affiliate commission through links on this page.
As a do-it-yourself (DIY) investor, you probably love the flexibility, low investment fees and overall control that comes along with self-directed investing. But chances are you’re also keenly aware of the steep learning curve that navigating trading decisions without professional advice presents.
Qtrade Direct Investing — an affordable online brokerage platform — gives you the best of both worlds when it comes to DIY investing.
You get the independence of making your own decisions regarding your investments and the confidence that professional research and guidance provides.
Finding the investing tools you need should be easy
As a DIY investor, you don’t have endless time to conduct extensive market research.
And Qtrade acknowledges this, ensuring both beginner and advanced investors have all the background information they need to make informed investment decisions.
New investors have access to educational resources to help learn things like trading strategies and the lingo of the market. And if you’re a more seasoned investor, there’s analyst research available at your fingertips to build on what you already know.
Qtrade gives users a platform to buy and sell stocks, ETFs, bonds, mutual funds and more.
Their commissions are fair and clear — $8.75 per trade with a lower $6.95 rate for those who trade a lot. Investors can also buy and sell from a list of 105 ETFs, commission-free.
And because it’s an online platform it doesn’t come with the high fees of a traditional broker. And there’s no minimum deposit to get started.
Prioritize simplicity
Getting started with Qtrade is easy.
All you have to do is provide some information about yourself and your finances, select the account type you want to open, link your bank account and e-sign your application.
Within a few days and possibly instantly, you should receive an email confirming your account has been approved. From there, you can start investing, using their innovative portfolio management tools and witness the future of your finances solidify.
The bottom line
Every self-directed investor deserves to invest with confidence — and ease. And Qtrade allows them the opportunity to do just that.
Plus – get a $50 bonus for each new Qtrade account you open and fund, up to $150.
This article was created by Wise Publishing. Wise is devoted to providing information that helps readers navigate the complex landscape of personal finance. Wise only partners with brands it trusts and believes may be helpful to the reader. This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.
