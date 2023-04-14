Article content

PARIS — LVMH, the world’s largest luxury goods group, has agreed to buy a majority stake in Platinum Invest Group, the owner of French jewelry producers Orest and Abysse, with an eye to bulking up production for its U.S. jeweler Tiffany.

With the purchase of the company, which runs five workshops in eastern France and employs 800 people, Tiffany will accelerate production of fine and high end jewelry, the companies said in a statement.