A free 7-day, flexible weight loss meal plan including breakfast, lunch and dinner ideas and a shopping list. All recipes include macros and Weight Watchers points.
7 Day Healthy Meal Plan (April 17-23)
A note about WW Points
If you’re following Weight Watchers, all the recipes here have been updated to reflect the new Weight Watchers program, with points displayed under the recipe title. The ww button in the recipe card takes you to the Weight Watchers website where you can see the recipe builder used to determine those points and add it to your day (US only, you must be logged into your account). All cookbook recipes in the cookbook index are also updated!
About The Meal Plan
If you’re new to my meal plans, I’ve been sharing these free, 7-day flexible healthy meal plans (you can see my previous meal plans here) that are meant as a guide, with plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food, coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc. or swap recipes out for meals you prefer, you can search for recipes by course in the index. Depending on your goals, you should aim for at least 1500 calories* per day. There’s no one size fits all, this will range by your goals, your age, weight, etc.
There’s also a precise, organized grocery list that will make grocery shopping so much easier and much less stressful. Save you money and time. You’ll dine out less often, waste less food and you’ll have everything you need on hand to help keep you on track.
Meal Plan:
Breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday, are designed to serve 1 while dinners and all meals on Saturday and Sunday are designed to serve a family of 4. Some recipes make enough leftovers for two nights or lunch the next day. The grocery list is comprehensive and includes everything you need to make all meals on the plan.
MONDAY (4/17)
B: Overnight Oats
L: Tuna Sandwich with Avocado and 8 baby carrots
D: Spicy Gochujang Tofu Bowls (recipe x 2)
Total Calories: 984*
TUESDAY (4/18)
B: Overnight Oats
L: Tuna Sandwich with Avocado and 8 baby carrots
D: Slow Cooker Chicken Tacos with Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice
Total Calories: 1,046*
WEDNESDAY (4/19)
B: Scrambled Eggs with Cottage Cheese (½ recipe) with 1 ounce avocado and an orange
L: Tuna Sandwich with Avocado and 8 baby carrots
D: Sloppy Joe on a whole wheat bun with a green salad**
Total Calories: 915*
THURSDAY (4/20)
B: Scrambled Eggs with Cottage Cheese (½ recipe) with 1 ounce avocado and an orange
L: LEFTOVER Sloppy Joe Recipe on a whole wheat bun with a green salad
D: One Pan Roasted Potatoes, Sausage and Peppers
Total Calories: 965*
FRIDAY (4/21)
B: Green Smoothie Bowl
L: LEFTOVER Sloppy Joe on a whole wheat bun with a green salad
D: Gochujang-Glazed Salmon with ¾ cup brown rice and Wilted Baby Spinach with Garlic and Oil
Total Calories: 1,195*
SATURDAY (4/22)
B: Asparagus Frittata with 1 cup mixed berries
L: Chicken and Lentil Soup with a whole grain roll
D: DINNER OUT
Total Calories: 680*
SUNDAY (4/23)
B: Banana Nut Protein Oats (recipe x 4)
L: LEFTOVER Chicken and Lentil Soup with a whole grain roll
D: The Best Turkey Meatloaf and Garlic Roasted Cauliflower
Total Calories: 1,130*
*This is just a guide, women should aim for around 1500 calories per day. Here’s a helpful calculator to estimate your calorie needs. I’ve left plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food such as coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc.
**Green salad includes 9 cups mixed greens, 3 scallions, ¾ cup each: tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, chickpeas and 6 tablespoons light vinaigrette. Set aside 2 servings (with dressing on the side) for Thurs/Fri lunch.
Shopping List
Produce
- 7 medium bananas
- 1 (12-ounce) container fresh strawberries
- 1 dry pint fresh blueberries
- 1 (6-ounce) container fresh raspberries
- 1 (6-ounce) container fresh blackberries
- 2 small mangos (dice and freeze 1 cup)
- 3 medium limes
- 2 medium oranges (any variety)
- 1 medium (6-ounce) PLUS 1 large (7-ounce) Hass avocados
- 2 medium heads garlic
- 1 large shallot
- 1 (2-inch) piece fresh ginger
- 1 small package alfalfa or broccoli sprouts
- 4 ounces mushrooms
- 1 ½ pounds (3 large) Russet or New potatoes
- 2 medium heads cauliflower
- ½ pound asparagus
- 1 small cucumber
- 1 medium PLUS 1 large red bell pepper
- 1 small bunch celery
- 1 small PLUS 2 large carrots
- 1 (1-pound) bag baby carrots
- 1 small bag tri-color coleslaw mix
- ½ small head purple cabbage (can sub 1 cup chopped Romaine in Chicken Tacos, if desired)
- 2 medium bunches scallions
- 1 (1-pound) PLUS 1 (5-ounce) bag/clamshell fresh baby spinach
- 1 (10-ounce) bag/clamshell mixed greens
- 1 small head Romaine lettuce
- 1 large bunch fresh cilantro
- 1 small bunch/container fresh thyme
- 2 medium PLUS 1 large tomato
- 1 small red onion
- 3 small PLUS 2 medium yellow onions
Meat, Poultry and Fish
- 1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- ¾ pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1 1/3 pound 93% or 99% lean ground turkey
- 1 ¼ pound 93% lean ground beef sirloin
- 1 pound Italian chicken sausage
- 1 pound (4) wild salmon filets
Grains*
- 1 small package quick oats
- 1 small loaf sliced whole grain or sourdough bread
- 1 package whole wheat hamburger buns
- 1 package small whole grain rolls
- 1 medium package corn tortillas (you need 12)
- 1 small package dry brown rice (or 5 cups pre-cooked)
- 1 package seasoned white or whole wheat breadcrumbs (I like 4C)
Condiments and Spices
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Canola oil
- Cooking spray
- Olive oil spray (or get a Misto oil mister)
- Kosher salt (I like Diamond Crystal)
- Pepper grinder (or fresh peppercorns)
- Cinnamon
- Light mayonnaise
- Red wine vinegar
- Gochujang
- Reduced sodium soy sauce*
- Unseasoned rice vinegar
- Toasted sesame oil
- Black sesame seeds
- Honey
- Adobo seasoning
- Garlic powder
- Cumin
- Steak seasoning or seasoned salt
- Worcestershire sauce
- Light vinaigrette (or make your own with ingredients in list)
- Rosemary (can sub 1 teaspoon oregano in Roasted Potatoes, Sausage and Peppers, if desired)
- Mirin
- Oregano
- Ground annatto or Spanish paprika
- Maple syrup
- Ketchup
- Marjoram
Dairy & Misc. Refrigerated Items
- 1 dozen large eggs
- 1 pint liquid egg whites
- 2 (14-ounce) packages extra firm tofu
- 1 (6-ounce) container 2% cottage cheese (I like Good Culture)
- 1 (6-ounce) container plain yogurt
- 1 small bottle non-dairy protein milk (such as Ripple. Can sub ¼ cup of any milk you like for
- Smoothie Bowl, if desired)
- 1 (8-ounce) bottle unsweetened almond milk
- 1 small box butter
- 1 small wedge fresh Pecorino Romano cheese
- 1 small wedge Asiago cheese
- 1 small block or bag shredded part-skim Swiss cheese
Canned and Jarred
- 1 (5-ounce) can albacore or chunk light tuna in water
- 1 small jar chunky mild or medium salsa
- 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas
- 1 (4-ounce) can or (4.5-ounce) tube tomato paste
- 1 (29-ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1 jar Better than Bouillon chicken base
Misc. Dry Goods
- 1 small package chia seeds (if buying from bulk bin, you need 1 tablespoon)
- 1 small package pecan halves (if buying from bulk bin, you need 2 tablespoons)
- 1 small package walnuts (if buying from bulk bin, you need about ¼ cup)
- 1 small package unsweetened coconut flakes (if buying from bulk bin, you need 2 tablespoons)
- 1 small package granulated sugar
- 1 small package monk fruit sweetener or stevia (can sub honey or maple syrup in Overnight
- Oats, if desired)
- 1 (1-pound) package dry green lentils
- 4 (11-ounce) cartons liquid vanilla protein shake (I like Orgain)
*You can buy gluten free, if desired