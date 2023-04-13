Article content

Eli Lilly and Co said on Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had declined to approve its drug to treat a type of chronic inflammatory bowel disease in adults.

The agency’s decision puts Lilly further behind in its quest to enter the nearly $20 billion market, which already has drugs for the disease from rivals such as Abbvie Inc, Pfizer Inc and Johnson & Johnson.

The health regulator cited issues related to the proposed manufacturing of the drug, mirikizumab, although it did not express concerns about the clinical data package, safety, or label for the medicine, Lilly said.