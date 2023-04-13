Article content

NEW YORK — Hedge funds increased their exposure to stocks in the financial sector amid the banking turmoil in March, as they saw a buying opportunity at lower prices, S&P Global Market Intelligence said in a note on Thursday.

“Hedge funds used the bank stress as an early buying opportunity, dismissing speculation that a significant crisis was at play,” S&P said, adding the firms boosted their exposure to financials by 5.5%, after having reduced it by 3.9% in February. Retail investors also increased their bets by 1%.