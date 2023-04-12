In a 3-0 decision, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said the state’s Truth in Labeling of Food Products Act did not infringe Tofurky’s First Amendment commercial free speech rights.

A federal appeals court on Wednesday said Louisiana can enforce a state law forbidding companies from using meat-like terms when selling plant-based food, reversing a lower court ruling in a case brought by the maker of Tofurky.

But while rejecting Tofurky’s claim that the law was unconstitutional on its face, the panel read the law narrowly, saying Louisiana meant to punish only companies that “actually intend” to mislead consumers.

“Everyone agrees that Tofurky does not intentionally misrepresent its products as meat and does not intend to start,” Circuit Judge Edith Brown Clement said.

Also known as Turtle Island Foods, Tofurky uses words such as “burger,” “hot dogs” and “sausage” on products, but prominently labels that they are “plant-based.”

Amanda Howell, a lawyer for the Animal Legal Defense Fund representing Tofurky, said the decision appeared to bless the naming and marketing practices of plant-based food producers.

“Companies like Tofurky can rest easier,” she said in an interview. “If you’re not trying to trick consumers, such as by selling sawdust as a hamburger, then you should be okay.”

The law was defended by Louisiana agriculture and forestry commissioner Mike Strain.