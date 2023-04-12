(Bloomberg) — Consumption demand in India is cooling and the economy has nearly caught up with the pandemic-induced slowdown, leaving lesser grounds to cover for an expansion, said Nada Choueiri, International Monetary Fund’s Mission Chief for the country in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

The IMF slashed its growth outlook for India to 5.9% for the current fiscal year that started this month from 6.1% it had forecast in January, while that for next fiscal year has now been cut by half-a-percentage point to 6.3%. The fund trimmed its global growth projection to 2.8% this year from 2.9% seen earlier.

Data suggests demand is softening, “but more importantly, new data available on the previous years suggests that the pandemic impact on the economy has been short-lived and growth has recovered much more quickly,” diminishing the “need for catchup,” Choueiri said in her interview to Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin.

While India will still be the fastest growing major economy in the world, the IMF’s projections fall short of the Reserve Bank of India’s 6.5% estimate for the year.