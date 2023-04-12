Article content Gold prices firmed on Wednesday as the dollar weakened, with investors awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting minutes and inflation data for signs of how close interest rates are to peaking. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,010.23 per ounce by 0921 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $2,024.30.

Article content U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data is due at 1230 GMT and the Fed’s minutes of the March meeting at 1800 GMT. “The Fed minutes will be closely scrutinized for key insight into how policymakers evaluated the need for higher rates despite the turmoil in the banking sector,” said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.