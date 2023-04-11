Article content
U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Tuesday, while analysts expect higher
supply and a milder weather outlook to limit any near-term gains.
Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) edged up 1.4 cents,
or 0.6%, to settle at $2.186 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), after rising by 8% in the previous session,
driven by short covering.
“Prices will likely trade in a range due to lack of news on both the supply and demand side. The market
continues to be over-supplied while April and May are not very big weather driven demand months,” said Robert DiDona
of Energy Ventures Analysis.
“If we cycle out of the maintenance season faster than normal, it could be bearish for prices, but if
maintenance season continue for longer, then market may not be over-supplied anymore,” DiDona added.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday projected an increase in U.S. natural gas production in
2023 in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO).
The EIA said dry gas production will rise to 100.87 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2023 and 101.58 bcfd in
2024 from a record 98.11 bcfd in 2022.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 100.1 bcfd so far in
April, up from 98.7 bcfd in March and compared with a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January.
“We still see the May contract trading range bounded largely by about $1.95 on the downside and $2.25 on the
upside,” said Ritterbusch and Associates in a note.
“The expected expansion in the storage surplus, possibly through the rest of this month, is apt to be a bearish
dynamic that this gas market will have difficulty ignoring.”
Climate ministers of the Group of Seven countries have backtracked for now on earlier language touting growing
future demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG), instead noting there may be “considerable uncertainty” for
consumption.
Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year
April Mar 31 April 7 average
7(Forecast) (Actual) April 7
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 27 -23 8 28
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,857 1,830 1,395 1,560
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 19% 19.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year
Last Year Average Average
2022 (2018-2022)
Henry Hub 2.20 2.17 6.70 6.54 3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 14.17 – 31.83 40.50 14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 12.63 12.63 29.22 34.11 14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total
(TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year
Norm Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs 91 94 160 151 154
U.S. GFS CDDs 20 21 41 37 34
U.S. GFS TDDs 111 115 201 188 188
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year
Week Last Year Average For
Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 99.9 100.3 100.7 – 89.7
U.S. Imports from Canada 6.5 7.0 7.3 – 8.6
U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 – 0.1
Total U.S. Supply 106.5 107.3 107.9 – 98.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.2 2.1 – 2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.0 5.0 5.0 – 5.1
U.S. LNG Exports 14.0 14.0 14.1 – 7.1
U.S. Commercial 9.3 7.8 7.4 – 8.7
U.S. Residential 13.4 10.2 9.7 – 12.5
U.S. Power Plant 29.0 30.0 29.2 – 24.9
U.S. Industrial 21.9 21.5 21.5 – 22.5
U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 5.0 5.0 – 4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 2.0 – 2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 – 0.1
Total U.S. Consumption 80.8 76.6 74.9 – 76.0
Total U.S. Demand 101.8 97.7 96.1 – 90.8
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel – EIA
Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended
Apr 14 Apr 7 Mar 31 Mar 24 Mar 17
Wind 12 16 14 14 15
Solar 4 4 4 3 3
Hydro 7 7 7 7 7
Other 2 2 2 2 2
Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0
Natural Gas 39 38 39 37 37
Coal 14 15 16 17 16
Nuclear 20 19 19 18 19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub Current Day Prior Day
Henry Hub 2.15 2.18
Transco Z6 New York 1.57 1.99
PG&E Citygate 5.96 5.59
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) 1.50 1.79
Chicago Citygate 1.93 2.00
Algonquin Citygate 1.75 2.09
SoCal Citygate 7.50 8.25
Waha Hub 1.25 1.55
AECO 2.35 2.48
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub Current Day Prior Day
New England 27.50 27.75
PJM West 28.25 28.50
Ercot North 23.00 24.00
Mid C 99.50 96.33
Palo Verde 82.00 49.00
SP-15 57.25 45.25
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Lisa Shumaker)
