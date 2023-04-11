DREAMING AND LISTENING (madhatters)

There’s a song for every story

a story for every song.

It’s one thing you can count on in the days that are so long.

Let my soul be of the story

that you piece into a song.

May it tell the world of laughter, of crying, and of wrong.

I will keep on singing,

for that tune gives me the wings.

I will fly across the valleys and the cities that are dreams.

But then I’ll wake up in the morn

and the dreams will be but gone.

Though I will go and tell the world, of the story I made a song.