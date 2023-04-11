No reason for one show when you can make three. Ease your mind. Take your shoes off. Be blissful for an hour of digital bits and bobs from the most advanced music producers in the world of art pop, electronica, and deep house. This is part three of our series. For more electronica and house click here: ELECTRONICA & HOUSE SHOWS.
Rooftop Pool Party (S3 | E122)
So. For this show I am taking my “PJ DJ” responsibilities very seriously. This is, actually, a real DJ set. With some beat matching and everything. DJ Shadow I am not, but I’ll stand by these selections all day long. I am so very pleased with the way it turned out too. I only wish I could be there, on your side of the radio, to see the pleasure you get from these yummy audio morsels.
Pool Party House Music
DREAMING AND LISTENING (madhatters)
There’s a song for every story
a story for every song.
It’s one thing you can count on in the days that are so long.
Let my soul be of the story
that you piece into a song.
May it tell the world of laughter, of crying, and of wrong.
I will keep on singing,
for that tune gives me the wings.
I will fly across the valleys and the cities that are dreams.
But then I’ll wake up in the morn
and the dreams will be but gone.
Though I will go and tell the world, of the story I made a song.
The Playlist – PART THREE Rooftop Pool Party (S3 | E122)
|Song
|Artist
|Album
|Year
|Flight 99
|Please Wait, Ta-ku, matt mcwaters, moirésun
|Flight 99 (moirèsun Remix)
|2022
|For Granted
|Poolside
|Pacific Standard Time
|2012
|Intraspettro
|Les Hommes
|Intraspettro
|2007
|BACKWARDS
|RUNNER BOY, Babebee
|BACKWARDS
|2022
|Miss the Days
|SBTRKT
|Miss the Days
|2022
|Time Today
|Kero Kero Bonito
|Time ‘n’ Place
|2018
|São Paulo – 2018 Remaster
|Chic
|Chic
|1977 (2018)
|Just Like You
|Satin Jackets
|Solar Nights
|2019
|Fous – Edmofo Remix
|Emma Peters, Edmofo
|Fous etc.
|2021
|Supernova
|Sunni Colón
|Supernova
|2019
|TAKE IT ALL
|Hablot Brown
|OPAQUE
|2020
|Everbody’s Got to Learn Sometime (Tentendo Remix)
|YesYou
|Everbody’s Got to Learn Sometime (Tentendo Remix)
|2018
|Lately
|Tullio
|Lately
|2018
|FORMATIONS
|Mild Minds
|MOOD
|2020
|Only Direction
|Moon Boots, Prea
|Ride Away
|2023
|This Love
|Midnight Pool Party
|Dalliance – EP
|2017
|Lie feat. Thief – Soldiers of House AB Reworked Remix
|Jazzanova
|Upside Down
|2012
|Baby, Where You At?
|Tullio
|Baby, Where You At?
|2023
|Riding The Mambo
|Soulstance
|Act On
|2007
For Your Viewing Pleasure
I want to share my appreciation for you. For listening with an open mind. For comments and thoughts. For advice and suggestions. I am very pleased to go on these musical journeys each week knowing you are there to appreciate great music from inspired musicians.
