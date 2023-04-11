Chinese tech giant Alibaba is set to roll out its own ChatGPT-like model of artificial intelligence named Tongyi Qianwen across its e-commerce business, executives said on Tuesday.

Tongyi Qianwen loosely means seeking the truth from a thousand questions. The chatbot, which can answer in English and Chinese, and will initially be implemented across Alibaba’s messaging app DingTalk and its smart speaker Tmall Genie.