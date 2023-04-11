Voice frail staring into TV cameras Democrat state legislator Tricia Cotham painted a grim picture of her fellow Democrats the day she switched parties: When she didn’t toe the party-line, she said, blue wolves attacked bullying her, branding her a traitor; when she posted memes of an American flag, a pair of folded praying hands, on Facebook wolves pounced, sent her vicious messages.

Seeking safe haven she crossed the aisle, joined smiling Republicans who welcomed her with open arms.

But a warning is due: She needs to brace herself. Warmth fades in the blink of an eye in politics. And there’re wolves on both sides of the aisle.

Pro-gay, pro-abortion, a Biden not Trump supporter, will Tricia Cotham find a happier home sitting alongside Republicans in the State House – or when she crosses the Republican Party line will she hear red wolves growling, ‘She’s a RINO.’