(Bloomberg) — Major Texas power generators including NRG Energy Inc. and Vistra Corp. are one step closer to reaping $500 million in new revenues after a rule change was voted through by a key stakeholder group on the state's grid operator.

On Monday, members of the technical advisory committee of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas voted to set price floors for power costs when reserves fall below a key threshold. While the change would only come into play about 8% of the time based on current conditions, it's enough to raise consumers' costs by half a billion dollars annually.