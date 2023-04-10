Article content

WASHINGTON — International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday that 44 countries have expressed interest in borrowing from its $40 billion Resilience and Sustainability Trust after an initial five had arranged loans.

The facility was created last year to help channel excess IMF Special Drawing Rights reserves from wealthier countries to poor and vulnerable middle-income countries to provide long-term concessional financing for needs such as climate change adaptation and transitioning to cleaner energy sources.