Article content U.S. stock index futures were mixed on Monday, as traders returned from Easter break to growing risks that the Federal Reserve will continue to hike interest rates after Friday’s jobs data highlighted a still-strong labor market. Futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 led modest losses on Wall Street, with shares of growth stocks Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp slipping in early premarket trade.

Financial Post Top Stories Sign up to receive the daily top stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking on the sign up button you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You may unsubscribe any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will soon be in your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again

Article content U.S. employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in March, data released on Friday showed, pushing the unemployment rate down to 3.5% and raising odds of the Fed hiking rates one more time next month.

Advertisement 2 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada with one account

Get exclusive access to the National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition that you can share, download and comment on

Enjoy insights and behind-the-scenes analysis from our award-winning journalists

Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists

Daily puzzles including the New York Times Crossword SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada with one account

Get exclusive access to the National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition that you can share, download and comment on

Enjoy insights and behind-the-scenes analysis from our award-winning journalists

Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists

Daily puzzles including the New York Times Crossword REGISTER TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments

Enjoy additional articles per month

Get email updates from your favourite authors

Article content While nonfarm payrolls increased by 236,000 jobs last month, slightly weaker than economists’ expectations, investors focused on the overall data which signaled labor market resilience. “We see a disconnect between markets presuming much easier Fed policy on “softer” data and how the Fed will actually see the data,” Citi economists said in a note. “Not only should high inflation and a still-strong labor market keep cuts unlikely, but we see persistently too-strong inflation, including a 0.5% MoM increase in core CPI this week, as leading to further hikes.” Citi expects three 25 basis point rate hikes at the coming Fed meetings with a policy rate reaching 5.50-5.75%. While U.S. stock markets were closed for Good Friday, Treasury yields surged after the data, with the two-year yield , which typically moves in step with rate expectations, jumping to 3.993% on Friday. It was last down at 3.9306%.

Advertisement 3 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Focus this week will shift to U.S. consumer prices data, the Fed’s meeting minutes as well as first-quarter results from big U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co. Analysts expect profits for S&P 500 companies to shrink 5.2% in the first-quarter, as per Refinitiv IBES estimates, a reversal from 1.4% growth forecast at the start of the year. At 05:03 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 12 points, or 0.04%, S&P 500 e-minis remained unchanged, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 31.75 points, or 0.24%. First Republic Bank’s shares slipped 1.4% after the lender said it will suspend payments of quarterly cash dividends on its preferred stock “as a measure of prudent oversight.” Shares of other regional banks were also weaker after Fed data released on Friday showed deposits at U.S. commercial banks rose near the end of March for the first time in about a month, showing signs of stabilizing after the recent bank failures rocked the banking system and rattled depositors. Western Alliance Bancorporation slipped 0.8%, while PacWest Bancorp was down 0.6%. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Medha Singh; Editing by Varun H K)