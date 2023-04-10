This is a list of concerts we are attending, wishing we could attend, or thinking about attending between April 10 and April 16, 2023. For more details on what’s happening around Toronto, visit our calendar here.

Esprit Orchestra/New Wave Festival

Wednesday April 12 at 7 p.m. & April 16 at 7 p.m. TD Music Hall. $20

Our resident modern orchestra takes its act to the TD Music Hall, a new clubby space connected to Massey Hall. Works by Sophie Dupuis, Roydon Tse, Salvatore Sciarrino, Claude Vivier, Chris Paul Harman and Akira Nishimura. Note also the second instalment of the New Wave Festival on Sunday April 16, same time and place. The composers: Misato Mochizuki, Julius Eastman, Andrew Staniland, Julia Mermelstein, Stephanie Orlando. Read our Preview here. Info here.

Sinfonia Toronto/Julia Mirzoev/Johannes Rieger

Friday April 14 at 8 p.m. Jeanne Lamon Hall. $44; senior $37; virtual $17

Johannes Rieger, a German guest conductor, leads a program including Tchaikovsky’s Album for the Young Op. 39 and Mendelssohn’s early Violin Concerto in D Minor. Julia Mirzoev, a young Canadian, is soloist in the latter. Info here.

Humbercrest United Church/Frank Horvat/Meredith Hall

Friday April 14 at 7:30 p.m. Humbercrest United Church. Pay what you can donation.

Soprano Meredith Hall premieres Fractures, a song cycle on the subject of fracking by the environmentally-minded Toronto composer Frank Horvat. Brahm Goldhamer is the pianist. Donations will benefit Ecojustice. Chat follows. Info here.

Amici Chamber Ensemble/Joyce El-Khoury

Sunday April 16 at 7:30 p.m. Jeanne Lamon Hall. $50, under 30 $30

The Lebanese-Canadian soprano joins the veteran Toronto chamber ensemble for a program highlighting lieder by Strauss, Ravel’s Shéhérazade and arrangements of Lebanese songs by Serouj Kradjian. Info here.

