History echoed in the halls of the Tennessee legislature last week when the House expelled two young Black representatives.

The two, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, had used a bullhorn to disrupt the House and protest its inaction after the Nashville school shootings.

They echoed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was murdered in Memphis 55 years ago last week and had said, just two months earlier, “There comes a time when one must take the position that is neither safe nor politic nor popular, but he must do it because conscience tells him it is right.”

The extremist MAGA bullies in the Tennessee legislature harrumphed about “decorum” and “incivility.”

They echoed the 1960s segregationists who called Dr. King and civil rights protesters “troublemakers” and “agitators.”

After his expulsion, Rep. Pearson, the son of a preacher from Memphis, echoed Dr. King and the Easter season: “It got quiet on Saturday. All hope seemed to be lost.… We have good news, folks. Sunday always comes. Resurrection is a promise and it is a prophecy.”

This Easter Sunday, which bothers you most: the bullhorn in the legislature or the assault rifle in the elementary school?