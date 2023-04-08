This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy

A crudites platter is a beautiful and delicious way to serve fresh vegetables as an appetizer or a snack for any holiday or gathering.

If you want to make a crudités platter like the pros, then look no further! This step-by-step tutorial will help you create the perfect crudités platter for your next party. Size it up or down depending on how many people you’re serving. Serve it with your favorite dips like labne, hummus, Yogurt Ceasar Dip, Babaganoush, and/or Whipped Feta Dip. If you want to make more boards to go along with this, my guide on how to make a charcuterie board is a must!

What is the meaning of crudités in English? According to Webster’s dictionary, crudités (pronounced cru·​di·​tés) is defined as pieces of raw vegetables served as an hors d’oeuvre often with a dip.

There’s definitely an art to making a beautiful board whether it’s a charcuterie board, crudités board or cheese platter. If learning how to make beautiful boards is for you, then you’re going to love this cookbook I am obsessed with, That Cheese Plate Wants To Party by Marissa Mullen (Author), Sara Gilanchi (Illustrator). Her new book (out for pre-order, ships April 11) features forty new cheese boards for parties of all kinds, thoughtful drink pairings, color themes, floral arrangement tips, tablescape ideas, playlists, and cheesy party games, this is the ultimate party planning guide. Her book is so visually appealing and so simplified anyone can make them, as you see here with this crudités plate.

“This elevated crudités plate channels warm summer days, a refreshing breeze, outdoor gatherings, and great conversation. Thick and creamy labneh mingles with chili onion crisp for a bit of a kick, and sautéed garlicky broccolini pairs with an herby tahini dip. Be ready to impress your guests while I let you in on a secret: all of the items on this plate are from Trader Joe’s.” – a note from the author, Marissa

How To Make a Crudites Platter

Choose your vegetables: Select a variety of colorful vegetables such as orange and purple carrots, celery, Persian cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, colorful bell peppers, radishes, broccoli, fennel, radicchio, blanched colored cauliflower, blanched green beans, artichoke hearts, blanched asparagus, endive, zucchini and/or snap peas. Wash and dry the vegetables thoroughly. Cut and prepare the vegetables: Prep time will vary here depending on what veggies you use and how many. Cut the vegetables into bite-sized pieces, strips, or wedges. For example, slice the carrots and cucumbers into thin rounds, cut the celery into sticks, and trim the cauliflower into bite-sized florets. Make sure the vegetables are all roughly the same size and shape. Blanch and saute any veggies that require cooking. Olives can also be added. Choose a vegetable tray: Depending on how many veggies you have or how many people you’re serving, choose a large platter or a few smaller plates. Arrange the vegetables: Then arrange the vegetables on the veggie tray in a colorful organized manner (see below). You can group the vegetables by color or shape, or create a pattern or design with the different types of vegetables. Add dipping sauces: Serve the crudité platter with a variety of dipping sauces, such as hummus, ranch dressing, tzatziki, labneh, or a yogurt-based dip. You can also sprinkle some chili oil, sea salt or fresh herbs over the vegetables for extra flavor. Add textures: Add pita chips, sliced baguette, seeded crackers or gluten-free crackers for crunch. Make ahead and serve: Serve the veggie platter immediately or cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to serve. You can even do this a day ahead.

How To Make a Crudités Platter If you want to make a crudités platter like the pros, then look no further! This step-by-step tutorial will help you create the perfect crudités platter for your next party. Prep: 20 mins Cook: 0 mins Total: 15 mins Yield: 6 people Ingredients Instructions Last Step: Please leave a rating and comment letting us know how you liked this recipe! This helps our business to thrive and continue providing free, high-quality recipes for you. Equipment round ceramic plate or board about 15 ½-inch diameter

smaller bowls for dips Notes Optional Bite Builder Labneh + cucumber + pita crackers: Creamy, fresh, and crunchy

Labneh + sautéed Broccolini + seeded crackers: Creamy, garlicky, and crunchy

Tahini herb dip + cucumbers + radishes: Herby, fresh, and crunchy

Tahini herb dip + labneh + celery: Herby, creamy, fresh, and crunchy For more gorgeous boards, get That Cheese Plate Wants To Party Cookbook.