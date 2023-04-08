(Bloomberg) — Canadian entrepreneur Pierre Lassonde is planning to buy a stake in Teck Resources Ltd.’s spinoff coal company to protect it from a foreign takeover, the Globe and Mail reported.

The plan comes after Switzerland’s Glencore Plc said this week it is still pursuing its $23 billion proposal to buy Teck, undeterred by rejections from both the mining company’s board and controlling shareholder.

Lassonde, co-founder of Canada’s Franco-Nevada gold royalty company, is an ally of Teck’s controlling shareholder Norman Keevil Jr., the Globe and Mail reported. Lassonde plans to take a large position in the new metallurgical coal company that Teck plans to split off from its copper and zinc business to keep it in Canadian hands, he told the newspaper in an interview on Friday.

Teck has valued the spinoff company, Elk Valley Resources, at C$11.5 billion ($8.5 billion) and its shares would be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 6, the newspaper said.