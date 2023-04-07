Article content (Bloomberg) — A fleet of new natural gas-fired power plants in Texas could cost $18 billion, much more than an earlier estimate, as lawmakers attempt to improve the state’s electric grid after its deadly failure in 2021.

If implemented, the new plants — which would only be used in emergency situations — would be built in two phases over a decade given permitting and supply chain constraints, according to slides of a new study shared by the Lower Colorado River Authority. The potential cost risks derailing Republicans' plans to overhaul a grid increasingly reliant on renewable energy with fossil fuel plants.

A proposal to build as much as 10 gigawatts for backup generation that is weatherized and has on-site fuel equivalent to 10 nuclear reactors was approved by Texas senators Wednesday in a 22-to-9 vote. It would create an energy insurance fund using taxpayer money and builders of the facilities would be assured returns of up to 10%.