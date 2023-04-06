Watching Trump’s rambling, raging Mar-a-Lago speech Tuesday night, I was reminded at first of another Republican President whose hair had an unnatural tint.
But Trump is no Ronald Reagan.
I didn’t care much for Reagan, but I liked one thing: He had a sunny, optimistic vision of America.
In his farewell address, he called it “the shining city upon a hill.”
Trump’s America is a dark, dismal, dystopian place, where he makes “perfect” phone calls while “radical, lunatic” prosecutors persecute him.
Reagan smiled. Trump snarls.