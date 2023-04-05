The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, outperforming the broader European markets as defensive sectors such as pharmaceuticals and consumer staples rose.

UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday after data showed the dominant service sector in March reported the strongest new business expansion in a year, although worries about a slowdown in the U.S. economy tempered the mood.

Adding to signs of recovery in the economy, the final reading of the S&P Global/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) of 52.9 was below February’s 53.5 but above the 50 mark denoting growth for a second month in a row.

However, U.S. stock futures slipped after data on Tuesday showed U.S. job openings in February dropped to the lowest level in nearly two years, fueling concerns about a potential recession.

“Figures on job openings and factory orders are pointing towards a potential recession for the world’s largest economy, but the upside might be a pause in interest rates which would typically be a positive for stocks,” said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell.

U.S. private jobs data due later in the day could offer clues on when the Fed will hit pause on its monetary tightening cycle.

Meanwhile, Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Tuesday the central bank still cannot be sure that it has raised interest rates enough to tame inflation. Financial markets see a 70% chance of another 25-bps rate hike in May when the central bank meets next.