Politicians howl to get likes on Facebook, applause on Twitter. The press howls too. Tucker Carlson said on TV ‘The January 6th riot was incited by federal agents – undercover agents.’ That wasn’t true. But his audience cheered. And the next night he was back on the air grinning.

On Fresh Air on NPR a New York Times reporter called Carlson a racist. That wasn’t true either. But NPR’s audience cheered. Cheers are what matters these days.

Does that end well? Look back at history, at demagogues – they got cheers: Until a day of reckoning came.